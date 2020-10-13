Roscommon GAA says there was no breach of Covid rules

Roscommon GAA has denied it broke any Covid-19 guidelines at a post-match meal in St. Joseph’s Hall, Boyle, on Saturday October 10.

Gardaí were called to the Boyle premises at 4.30pm following reports of potential breaches of current Covid-19 regulations.

The Roscommon senior footballers played Donegal in a challenge match on Saturday as part of their preparations for the resumption of the NFL against Armagh next weekend.

“After the match was played, the Roscommon team consumed a meal in St. Joseph’s Hall, Boyle, where the members of the group sat socially distant and consumed their food,” read a statement from Roscommon GAA.

“Each action was carried out in full compliance with the Covid protocols for elite sports. The Roscommon senior intercounty football team is considered an elite team under the Covid protocols.

“Roscommon GAA is committed to compliance and adherence to the guidelines as issued by both the Government and the GAA,” said the statement.

Gardaí have confirmed that “an investigation focused on the organisers of the event is currently underway.”

