Disruption to water in south Leitrim today
Homes in Mohill, Cloone and aughavas will experience distruption tot heir water service today.
Leitrim County Council and Irish water are dealing with a trunk water main burst at Gortfadda Mohill.
Due to a trunk water main burst at Gortfadda Mohill currently there is disruption to the water supply in the surrounding areas until 2 pm today.— Leitrim County Council (@leitrimcoco) October 13, 2020
Reduced pressure will also effect Drumkeillvy - Cloone -Aughavas - Gradogue. #IWLeitrim #Leitrim
It is hoped the issue will be resolved after 2pm today.
Also read: BUDGET 2021: What can we all expect from the budget today?
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on