Restricted access to Dromod Harbour

Waterways Ireland has issued a notice to all patrons, masters and users of vessels advising that essential maintenance works at Dromod Harbour, Co Leitrim, will commence from Thursday, October 15.

The works will continue until Friday, November 27.

All on site services including water and pump out facility will be disconnected for the duration of the works. Pedestrian access around the marina will be restricted. Vessel access to the old harbour will not be effected though pedestrian access from it will be restricted at times.

Waterways Ireland apologies for any inconvenience caused and wishes to thank patrons for their cooperation.