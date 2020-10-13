Two Leitrim clubs suspend all activities due to close contact with Covid

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Covid update:

Leitrim's Covid-19 update

Manor Rangers FC and Dromahair FC have both announced today that they are suspending all club activities this week due to a close contact with a Covid-19 case.

Manor Rangers informed members that the club "are suspending all club activities for the coming week at all levels. We have club members that have been in close contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case and we are taking this step as precautionary measure. please continue to follow HSE guidelines. Stay safe."

Dromahair FC also announced today "Due to surrounding circumstances the committee has made a decision in the interest of health & safety to cancel all training at the current time. This will be reviewed on a weekly basis.. sorry about this but we think this is the right decision going forward."