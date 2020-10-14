Schools to shut in Northern Ireland for two weeks

Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene has confirmed that tougher restrictions will be introduced in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Belfast Health Trust has cancelled all elective procedures this week to cope with a rise of Covid-19 cases being admitted to hospitals.

People will be urged to work from home when possible and make only essential journeys and attendance at funerals will be restricted to 25 people.

Shops will allowed to remain open but with increased public health vigilance.

Schools will close from Monday for a two-week period.

Pubs and restrautans with the exceptions of takeways are to shut for four weeks.

Places of worship will remain opening, with face coverings mandatory.



Funerals and weddings will also be limited to 25 people.



Off licenses and supermarkets will not be able to sell alcohol after 11pm.