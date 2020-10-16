Watch: Slow Adventure Ireland promotes angling in Leitrim

If you are looking for a way to de-stress, get away from the news and rising Covid numbers, breath fresh air and enjoy stunning scenery then angling seems to hit the spot.

Slow Adventure Tourism has released a video promoting angling in Leitrim and it certainly melts away any stress or anxiety. The tourism company based in Leitrim promotes interactive activities and experiences around the county.