Watch: Slow Adventure Ireland promotes angling in Leitrim
Angling at Corduff
If you are looking for a way to de-stress, get away from the news and rising Covid numbers, breath fresh air and enjoy stunning scenery then angling seems to hit the spot.
Slow Adventure Tourism has released a video promoting angling in Leitrim and it certainly melts away any stress or anxiety. The tourism company based in Leitrim promotes interactive activities and experiences around the county.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on