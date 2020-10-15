Leitrim escapes Level 4 lockdown

Our neighbours Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan prepare for Level 4 lockdown tonight. Those counties have the highest incidence rates in the country.

Leitrim and Louth escaped Level 4 restrictions (for now) because our Covid-19 numbers are lower. However the Government added further restrictions on Level 3 last night with all household visits (including garden visits) banned from midnight tonight. The execptions are care or childcare.

Outdoor meetings are being restricted to six people from no more than two households.

The exemption for club championships is being ended and sporting bodies can only continue training where protective measures are in place.

Last night, the Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the country can get through this if people work together and adhere to the rules.

Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan will be under Level 4 restrictions from midnight until Tuesday 10 November. However, weddings planned for this weekend can still go ahead.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will meet today to review the latest Covid-19 trends.

