Additional car parking and road upgrade works to Primary Care Centre and Our Lady’s Hospital in Manorhamilton

The HSE have tendered upgrade works to the Hospital road and additional car parking at Our Lady’s Hospital, Manorhamilton and Manorhamilon Primary Care Centre (Aras Slainte Chluainn).

The contractor Harrinton Concrete and Quarries have been awarded the contract and appointed to complete the works.

The proposed works include the following

· New Car Park on the existing terraced garden area to the front of Our Lady’s Hospital.

· New Car park extensions (21 additional car park spaces)

· Hospital Road rehabilitation works including new road surface, new footpath, new public lighting and traffic calming measures.

· Proposed retaining wall in the “maintenance yard” abutting an adjacent farmer field.

· New upgraded water mains to serve Our Lady’s Hospital and Taobh Tire Housing estate.

· Repair works to approximately 60 metres of the perimeter wall of Our Lady’ Hospital and the N16 Road

The contractor is programmed to commence the works on Monday 26th October 2020. To facilitate the works a road closure of the main hospital road will take place from Monday 2nd November to Friday 13th November inclusive. There will be a traffic diversion via the road serving the Manorhamilton PCC and Arus Breffni onto the N16 and also a Stop/Go system on the Hospital road.

There will be traffic delays at the junction with the NI16 and all road users, HSE Service users, HSE staff, Taobh Tire residents, and the public are advised to allow extra journey time for the duration of the works. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused due to the temporary rose closure.

The works are proposed to be completed on the 21st December 2020. Overall service users, staff and residents will benefit from the works.