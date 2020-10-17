What has the weather in store for Saturday, October 17?

Today, Saturday, October 17 will be mainly dry with sunny spells and just a stray shower. Highest temperatures 10 to 13 degrees with moderate easterly winds becoming fresh at times along the coast.

TONIGHT

Tonight outbreaks of rain in the southwest will extend inland and north through west Munster, most of the rest of the country will be dry with isolated showers. Mist and fog will thicken in the midlands and north. Lowest temperatures of between 3 and 5 degrees in the north, and between 8 and 10 degrees in the south. Light to moderate easterly winds will be fresh at times.