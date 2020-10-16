Buses to Level 4 counties will have limited capacity

Bus Éireann, Ireland’s national bus company, is advising customers of updated guidelines under Level 4 of Ireland’s Plan for Living with Covid-19 which came into effect last night.

Leitrim people travelling to Cavan, Donegal or Monaghan will experience limited capacity on the buses. Under Level 4 restrictions Bus Éireann and Expressway services will operate at a capacity of 25% and Government advice for Level 4 restrictions is that public transport should be avoided.



All travel should be limited within your county, unless the travel is essential - that is for work, education and other essential purposes. Capacity is now limited to one in four seats and passengers are advised that these seats should be reserved for essential workers, to observe capacity signage on board vehicles and continue the mandatory wearing of face coverings on all services.



Leitrim people will be affected on:

465 Carrigallen-Kileshandra-Cavan bus

64 Galway – Sligo – Letterkenny – Derry

464 Carrigallen – Enniskillen

480 Sligo – Ballyshannon – Donegal – Derry



483 Sligo – Ballintrillick – Kinlough – Ballyshannon

495 Ballyshannon – Kinlough – Manorhamilton



“Customers will see the capacity limit of each vehicle clearly marked on the door,” said Brian Connolly, Bus Éireann Regional Manager.

“We are working hard to try to provide transport for essential journeys and frontline workers, as we have done throughout the pandemic and will not be changing schedules or timetables at this time.

Bus Éireann fully adheres to all public health guidelines and is committed to ensuring the continued safety and well-being of its employees and customers observing many precautionary measures including; the mandatory wearing of face coverings, vehicle deep cleaning, touchpoint cleaning throughout the day and protective screens and personal protective equipment for drivers.



Bus Éireann encourages customers to use Leap Cards, Automatic Ticket Machines and online ticket purchase to minimise the use of cash. Tickets can be purchased at www.buseireann.ie