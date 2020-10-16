BREAKING: NPHET wants Level 5 Covid-19 lockdown up to Christmas
Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, chairs the National Public Health Emergency Team
The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has recommended that the entire country moves to Level 5 for a period of six weeks.
The advice is reported to be contained in a letter sent to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly. It is due to be discussed at a meeting between Government and Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.
Ministers expect the issue to be decided in the coming days in order to avoid a period of uncertainty.
The letter is not expected to recommend the closure of schools. Teachers have previously said opening schools during a Level 5 would be 'incomprehensible'.
A number of Government sources have confirmed details of the recommendations to RTÉ News.
