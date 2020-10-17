Plans to extend walking trail in Ballinamore

The very popular Ballinamore Canal Bank Walk is to be extended past Aghoo bridge to Lock 4 Aghoo in new plans set out by Leitrim County Council and Waterways Ireland.

The Aghoo Recreational Trail will mean walkers can walk/ cycle from Ballyduff Lock 7 down the Golf Links Road, on to the Ballinamore Canal Walk and under Aghoo Bridge and to Lock 4 out the Carrigallen road. From Lock 4 Aghoo there are further plans for a Blueway trail which are not part of this Part 8 planning application.

The 390m recreational cycle/pedestrian trail is currently on display on www.leitrimcoco.ie until November 11 and submissions can be made to the Planning Department in writing before November 25.

