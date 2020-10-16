Record number of Covid-19 cases reported in Leitrim in 24 hours

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

As of midnight Thursday, 15 October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

18 cases of Covid-19 has been recorded in Leitrim over the past 24 hours, this is one of the highest surges of cases recorded in the county. During the same time period Cavan recorded 81 cases, Donegal 32, Sligo 34, Roscommon 7 and Longford has less than five cases.

Of the cases notified today;

478 are men / 520 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

254 in Dublin, 102 in Meath, 88 in Cork, 81 in Cavan, 75 in Galway and the

remaining 400 cases are spread across 20 counties.

As of 2pm today 246 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “Case numbers are continuing to rise. Right now, we need everyone to cut their social contacts to an absolute minimum. Every time you physically interact with another person, you are providing an opportunity for the virus to spread.”