8 deaths and 1,276 confirmed cases announced this evening

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of these, 1 occurred in June, 2 in September and 5 in October.

There has been a total of 1,849 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday, 16 October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,276 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 48,678 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Importantly, as of 2pm today, 260 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which the same number (30) are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Of the cases notified today:

644 are men / 631 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

278 in Dublin, 149 in Cork, 108 in Meath, 107 in Galway, 80 in Wexford, and the remaining 554 cases are spread across 21 counties.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.