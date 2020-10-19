Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, October 19, 2020

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Mary Rooney, 1 McDermott Terrace, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Mary Rooney, 1 McDermott Tce., Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted by her cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Government restrictions relating to public gatherings funeral will be private to family and close friends only. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on http://churchtv.ie/st-claire-manorhamilton.html

Kay (Mary Kathleen) Latimer (née Wisley), Station Road, Mohill, Leitrim



Kay (Mary Kathleen) Latimer (nee Wisley), wife of the late George Latimer, Television dealer, Station Road, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Kay died on 17th of October 2020, peacefully, in the care of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey. Sadly missed by her daughter Ita, loving grandson Paul, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, on Monday 19th of October, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery. A private family funeral will take place, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Funeral numbers are restricted to 25 people inside the church.

Charles (Charlie) McGourty, Cleighran More, Ballinaglera, Leitrim



Peacefully in the care of his family at his home. Predeceased by his brothers Michael & Gerry (RIP). Sadly, missed by his wife, Mary, sons, Barry and Anton, daughters, Tanya Maguire and Sandra Quinlan, sons in law, daughter in law, his loving grandchildren, brothers and sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces and extended family and his many friends and neighbours. In accordance with government guidelines, the funeral will be private family funeral on Monday, 19th October, at 12pm in St. Hugh’s Church, Ballinaglera, and burial afterwards in Fahy Cemetery.

Bernie Corrigan, Morrissey Park, Belturbet, Co. Cavan

18th October 2020. Peacefully, at Oakview Private Nursing Home, Belturbet. Predeceased by her parents Susan and Paddy, sisters May, Ann and Kitty, brother Paddy and niece Fiona. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, sister Eileen, brothers Owen and Noel, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Remains will leave Lawlor’s Funeral Home on Tuesday at 12.30pm to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet, for Funeral Mass at 1pm with burial afterwards in Drumlane Cemetery. Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family and close friends.