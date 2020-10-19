Increase in Covid cases in local hospitals

Across the country, there are 290 confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in hospitals.

Thirty-one confirmed cases are being treated in intensive care units.

Cavan General Hospital has the highest figure of covid patients at 33.

Sligo University Hospital is caring for six covid-19 confirmed cases.

16 confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital. The number of confirmed cases patients being treated in the hospital’s intensive care unit remains at two with one suspected case also being treated in ICU.



There are seven suspected cases at the Letterkenny hospital and three in Sligo.

More restrictions are expected to be announced nationwide by the Government to prevent the spread of the virus.



