Breakdown of today's new Covid-19 cases in Leitrim and surrounding counties

The HPSC has been notified of 1,031 confirmed cases of COVID-19 this evening with less than five being confirmed in Leitrim.

Leitrim has recorded 76 new cases in the last 14 days as of midnight on October 5 to October 18 which equates to a 237.2 day incidence rate per 100,000 population.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 31 with an incidence rate of 824.4 (which is the highest in the country) and 628 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 39 new cases, an incidence rate of 347.4 and 563 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - 10 new cases, 232.5 incidence rate and 104 cases.

In Sligo there are 30 new cases, a 329.6 incidence rate and 216 cases in total for the last 14 days and in Longford 12 cases have been recorded today giving it an 254.4 incidence rate and a total of 104 cases in the past 14 days.