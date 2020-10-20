Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, October 20, 2020

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Pauline Prunty (née Regan), Suncroft Court, Taylor's Hill, Galway City, Galway / Moycullen, Galway / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Formerly New York and Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Dearly beloved wife of the late Patsy, much loved sister of Moya and a wonderful aunt to her nieces and nephews. Pauline will be sadly missed by her sister, her nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandnieces and grandnephews, the extended Regan and Prunty family and friends. In an effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19, a private family funeral will take place on Wednesday, 21st October. Requiem Mass for Pauline will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road, followed by cremation. Live-stream link for Mass: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-josephs-church-galway or st joseph's parish church webcam

Mary Rooney, 1 McDermott Terrace, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Mary Rooney, 1 McDermott Tce., Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted by her cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Government restrictions relating to public gatherings funeral will be private to family and close friends only. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on http://churchtv.ie/st-claire-manorhamilton.html

Bernie Corrigan, Morrissey Park, Belturbet, Co. Cavan

18th October 2020. Peacefully, at Oakview Private Nursing Home, Belturbet. Predeceased by her parents Susan and Paddy, sisters May, Ann and Kitty, brother Paddy and niece Fiona. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, sister Eileen, brothers Owen and Noel, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Remains will leave Lawlor’s Funeral Home on Tuesday at 12.30pm to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet, for Funeral Mass at 1pm with burial afterwards in Drumlane Cemetery. Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family and close friends.