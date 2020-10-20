13 deaths from Covid reported on October 20

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today, Tuesday, October 20 been notified of 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 1,865 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 19th October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,269 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 52,256* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

657 are men / 609 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

221 in Meath, 203 in Dublin, 116 in Cork, 80 in Cavan and 649 and the remaining 649 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm today, 312 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.