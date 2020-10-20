The latest Covid-19 figures for each county

The latest 14 day case record for Co Leitrim has shown that 81 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Leitrim between October 6 and October 19.

In Cavan a further 693 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in same period while in Sligo 233 cases have been confirmed.

In Donegal 523 cases of the virus have been detected in just two weeks while in Roscommon the figure for the same period is 114.

In terms of daily cases, they are as follows for October 19 (until midnight):

Leitrim - <5

Cavan - 80

Sligo - 27

Donegal - 21

Roscommon - <5