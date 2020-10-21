Update: Underage and minor county GAA games to be discussed today

****************************************************************

Update: The GAA are meeting with government officals today to discuss the U20 and Minor County games due to take palce this weekend.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture say that any decision on whether underage championship games can continue during new Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions "is still being clarified".

GAA officials in Croke Park are planning to discuss the latest developments at a meeting later this morning and to seek further clarification from the Government.

*****************************************************************

The resumption of intercounty GAA under Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions will only apply at senior level, with no underage or minor games to be allowed under the measures.

New restrictions are set to come into force on Thursday, and according to reports only senior intercounty games are allowed to continue.

This would mean Leitrim's Minor clash against Glaway on Friday night, October 23 at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence would not go ahead. We are awaiting a statement from Leitrim GAA.

This news will come as a big blow to the teams and managements who had put a lot of work into their preparations, but it is understood the GAA has taken the decision in the interest and safety of its players, officials and the public at large, in a bit to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Also read: Leitrim businesses scramble to fit in clients before Wednesday midnight