Leitrim deaths - Wednesday, October 21, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Patsy Gilhooly, Drumcree, Drumsna, Leitrim

Patsy Gilhooly, Drumcree, Drumsna, Co.Leitrim. 20th October 2020 (peacefully) at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his family, wife Mary, son Barry, daughters Edel and Sarah, sons-in-law Declan and Gerard, grandchildren Lochlann and Daniel, sister Sheila, nephew Padraig, niece Aine, extended family, neighbours and friends. Removal to St. Mary's Church, Annaduff, on Friday morning arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 11 o'clock with burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Due to HSE guidelines, Patsy's Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Patsy's life will take place at a later date. Family flowers only donations in lieu, if so desired to the North West Hospice, Sligo.

Phyllis Dunne (née McLoughlin), Tumna, Boyle Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Phyllis Dunne (nee McLoughlin), Tumna, Boyle Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon on 20th October 2020, peacefully in Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Michael and sister Olive (UK). Sadly Missed and remembered with love by her children Fr Mark (Mount Vernon, Texas), Micheal, Oliver and Eimear, daughters-in-law Fiona and Rosemary, grandchildren Chloe, Michaela, Rebecca, Aimee and Oscar, brother Seamus (Carrick-on-Shannon), sisters Kathleen Maguire (Dundalk), Margaret Cullen (Letterkenny) and Maura McDermott (Boyle), brothers in law Jimmy, Charlie and Aidan, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Phyllis will repose at her sons, Micheal's residence with visitation limited to family members, close friends and neighbours only, in accordance with Government and HSE guidelines. A private Mass of the Resurrection will take place at 12 noon on Thursday, the 22nd of October, in St Michael's Church, Drumlion with burial thereafter in Drumlion Cemetery. The funeral mass will be live-streamed on the Glancys Funeral Undertaker Facebook page

Ellen (Eileen) Crann (née Hanglow), Hazel Park, Newcastle, Galway / Elphin, Roscommon



Peacefully with her daughter Anne Maria by her side. Beloved wife of the late Pa and much loved mother of Anne Maria. Predeceased by her sisters Mai and Nancy and by her brothers Pat, Mike, Charlie, Seán and Jim; sadly missed by her loving daughter, brother Dick (U.S.A.), sisters-in-law Ursula and Lily, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. In an effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19, a private family funeral will take place on Friday 23rd October. Requiem Mass for Ellen will be celebrated at 12 noon at St. Patrick's Church, Elphin followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. House Private. Live -stream link for Mass ( Churchtv.ie/elphin.html)

May they all Rest in Peace