Anti-mask shop protest planned for Carrick-on-Shannon

A post on Facebook this week indicates that an anti-mask shop protest could be planned for Carrick-on-Shannon.

A picture of a post appeared in the Sligo Coronavirus Community Response page on Tuesday, October 20 and was quickly shared across a number of media by Leitrim people.



The original post has not been verified but seems to stem from a Sligo Leitrim Facebook group advocating not wearing masks which is closed to members only.

The screen grab from the Facebook post reads: “A call to people in Leitrim. We will be doing a mask free shop in Carrick. The idea is many go in without masks then separate and go about our business. Not to intimidate people, just to tip the balance of what people see, to make them think. This is to be peaceful and non confrontational. If you are interested send me a pm for details.”



There was no date attached to the post and no other details released.

Under Level 5 public gatherings are not allowed.

People who shared the post were disgusted with the plans and feared for vulnerable people working and shopping in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Face coverings are mandatory in retail and public indoor spaces , they are not recommended for some people, with medical conditions and children under 13.

