Alternative plans to be made for resumption of school dental services in Leitrim

The HSE has responded to a motion calling for the restoration of school dental services in Leitrim by saying alternative plans are being put in place for Leitrim school children.



Last month Cllr Sean McGowan called on the HSE to restore early Dental Services to all primary school children in Leitrim. He was informed that up until 2018 Leitrim children had been seen by a dentist in 2nd, 4th & 6th classes, but in the last two years students had not been seen as scheduled.



Andrew Bolas, Principal Dental Surgeon for Sligo/ Leitrim/ west Cavan said in a letter to the council that the service is resource dependent and “at present within Sligo/ Leitrim we have less dental surgeons employed than our compliment should be due to the death of one of our dentists and another on prolonged leave.”



The HSE expects to have a new dentist starting in the next few weeks which will “improve our manpower situation.”

Mr Bolas also explained that the they have a commitment to redeploy staff to the Covid testing centre “on a daily basis.”

Emergency services and urgent care is still provided.

With the Covid situation, the letter states that “alternative plans will be put in place to accomodate as many of the children requiring treatment as possible.”



Cllr Sean McGowan said he was happy to see the “HSE holding their hands up.” He said he accepted the issue was resources and added he hopes the new dentist will help resolve the issue.

