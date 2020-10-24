Leitrim county council meeting called ‘undemocratic’

The legality of council meetings held over zoom online was called into question this week at Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal District meeting.

According to Director of Services at Leitrim County Council Joseph Gilhooly; council meetings held by zoom are awaiting legal adoption by the Government.



In the meantime items proposed and seconded in relation to budget and statutory measures must be signed in person.

In light of Covid-19 restrictions and public safety the council asked for the Chairperson of the Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal District and a representative from each of the political parties to be present to sign the documents agreed upon at meetings held on zoom this week.



Independent Cllr Des Guckian said he had “grave misgivings” about a quorum meeting and stated “all councillors are entitled to be there.”

He told the council he feels very strongly on the issue, he said councillors are “essential providers” and for them all not to be present would be “un-democratic.”

He added there is plenty of space in the council chamber for the six members of Carrick-on-Shannon MD to meet and sign the necessary statutory documents.



Fellow independent councillor Enda Stenson said he was okay with Cllr Guckian representing the independents.

In the end it was decided chairperson of the municipal Cllr Paddy Farrell, Cllr Finola Armstrong McGuire and Cllr Des Guckian will attend the quorum meeting scheduled for November 4.

This month's meeting adopted the taking in charge of four housing estates roads as well as the allocation for the Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal District for 2021.

Also read: Exercise is like a ‘savings account’ for our mental health - what you put in, you get out