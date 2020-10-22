Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, October 22, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

John T. (Jack) Prior, Deradda, Ballinamore, Leitrim



He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Sheila, his daughters Ann (Derrylin) and Siobhán (Hillstreet, Co. Roscommon), his sons Raymond (Killybegs) and Shane (New Jersey U.S.A.), grandchildren, extended family, neighbours & friends. Removal on Friday morning to arrive (via Kiltyhugh Cross) at St. Brigid’s Church, Corraleehan for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to strict Govt. guidelines Jack’s home and funeral Mass will be private to family only. The Prior family appreciates your understanding, sympathy and support at this sad time.

Patrick (Paddy) O'Keeffe, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Kilfenora, Clare



O'Keeffe, Patrick (Paddy), Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, formerly of Kilfenora, Co Clare - 21 st October, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife, Peg and daughter Mairéad, sister, Celia (Sr. Consilio) and brothers, Donie and John. Deeply regretted by his daughters, Bríd and Máirín, son, Fachnan, sisters, Máirín, (Holy Rosary Sisters) and Bríd, (Sr. Raphaela ODC, Peru) much-loved grandchildren Jack, Ciarán, Eibhlín and Étáin,sons-in-law Sven and Eugene, sister-in-law Nuala, nieces, nephews, relatives,friends and his wonderful carers and neighbours. Due to the current restrictions, Paddy’s house will remain private; his funeral,for family and close friends will take place in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo at 11am on Friday, October 23 rd . It can be viewed via webcam on www.drumshanboparish.ie or on http://churchtv.ie/drumshanbo.html. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

Patsy Gilhooly, Drumcree, Drumsna, Leitrim

Patsy Gilhooly, Drumcree, Drumsna, Co.Leitrim. 20th October 2020 (peacefully) at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his family, wife Mary, son Barry, daughters Edel and Sarah, sons-in-law Declan and Gerard, grandchildren Lochlann and Daniel, sister Sheila, nephew Padraig, niece Aine, extended family, neighbours and friends. Removal to St. Mary's Church, Annaduff, on Friday morning arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 11 o'clock with burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Due to HSE guidelines, Patsy's Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Patsy's life will take place at a later date. Family flowers only donations in lieu, if so desired to the North West Hospice, Sligo.



Phyllis Dunne (née McLoughlin), Tumna, Boyle Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Phyllis Dunne (nee McLoughlin), Tumna, Boyle Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon on 20th October 2020, peacefully in Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Michael and sister Olive (UK). Sadly Missed and remembered with love by her children Fr Mark (Mount Vernon, Texas), Micheal, Oliver and Eimear, daughters-in-law Fiona and Rosemary, grandchildren Chloe, Michaela, Rebecca, Aimee and Oscar, brother Seamus (Carrick-on-Shannon), sisters Kathleen Maguire (Dundalk), Margaret Cullen (Letterkenny) and Maura McDermott (Boyle), brothers in law Jimmy, Charlie and Aidan, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. A private Mass of the Resurrection will take place at 12 noon on Thursday, the 22nd of October, in St Michael's Church, Drumlion with burial thereafter in Drumlion Cemetery. The funeral mass will be live-streamed on the Glancys Funeral Undertaker Facebook page.

Martin Ward, Ballybane, Galway / Boyle, Roscommon



Martin Ward, Ballybane, Galway and formerly of Mockmoyne, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, October 19th 2020. Predeceased by his wife Mary and son Patrick. Martin will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his children, Anthony, Anne, Winnie, Simon, Mary, Bridget, Therese, Margaret, Ellen and Bernadette, his brother, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Removal on Friday (October 23rd) to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery. Due to current government and HSE guidelines in relation to Covid 19, Martin’s Funeral Mass will take place privately to immediate family members only. It can be viewed on www.boyleparish.ie.

Marie Therese Cunningham (née Anstie), Belerne River Village, Belturbet, Cavan



Marie Therese Cunningham (neé Anstie). Beloved wife of Tony and much-loved mother of Anna-Marie, Anthony, Michaela, Marcus and Francesca. Sadly missed by her husband, children, grandchildren and friends. The family would like to thank the many healthcare professionals who enabled mum to spend her last months at home with dignity and comfort. Your efforts will not be forgotten. Thank you to carers Susan, Yvonne and Maureen, we had some laughs, palliative nurse Jennifer, PHN’s Ann and Marie, and night nurses Briege and Hillary. You supported mum and our family to the very end. Thank you also to our OT Michelle. We could not have asked for a better team to care for mum in her final days. Marie will repose at home on Friday 23rd of October. Funeral service on Saturday the 24th at 4pm at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. Due to Government and H.S.E advise Funeral private to Family and close friends. Funeral may be viewed live stream on lakelandscrematorium.ie click on live stream password is Lakelands2018



Ellen (Eileen) Crann (née Hanglow), Hazel Park, Newcastle, Galway / Elphin, Roscommon

Peacefully with her daughter Anne Maria by her side. Beloved wife of the late Pa and much loved mother of Anne Maria. Predeceased by her sisters Mai and Nancy and by her brothers Pat, Mike, Charlie, Seán and Jim; sadly missed by her loving daughter, brother Dick (U.S.A.), sisters-in-law Ursula and Lily, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. In an effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19, a private family funeral will take place on Friday 23rd October. Requiem Mass for Ellen will be celebrated at 12 noon at St. Patrick's Church, Elphin followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. House Private. Live -stream link for Mass ( Churchtv.ie/elphin.html)

May they all Rest in Peace