Mohill and Manorhamilton Civic Amenity sites closed

Leitrim County Council have announed that the Civic Amenity Sites at Mohill and Manorhamilton will be closed from today, Thursday October 22 until "further notice."

The closure of the sites are "in line with the Government's COVID19 Level 5 restrictions."

The sites are used by people to recycle waste, especially large household items.

