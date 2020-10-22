Covid Update: 3 additional deaths and 1,066 cases of Covid-19

The Department of Health has reported a further 1,066 cases of Covid-19 today.

Three people who were diagnosed with the virus have died.

The number of people being treated in intensive care units is 37, up 3 from yesterday.

This comes as a further five people died in Northern Ireland while 1,042 new cases were confirmed.

The chair of the National Public Health Emergency Team Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, Professor Philip Nolan said there has been a considerable increase in all indicators of the disease over the past 7 days.

He said there was an average of 23 people admitted to hospital each day.