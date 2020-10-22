Commercial rates Covid-19 waiver extended

The commercial rates waiver for businesses impacted by Covid-19 closures, will continue up to December 2020.

The waiver of commercial rates was originally introduced for a three-month period from 26 March 2020 and was then extended under the July Stimulus Package for six months to the end of September.

However, it has been further extended and the news has been welcomed by Leitrim County Council chief executive, Lar Power.

Speaking at this month's municipal district meetings in Carrick-on-Shannon and Manorhamilton last Monday, Mr Power said the nine month waiver of rates had come through and work was now in progress in dealing with this.

He acknowledged the difficult position many businesses are facing as a result of the pandemic and said that the council is also facing challenges.

He noted that the local authority faces a loss of income including impacts on goods and service costs and the actual income which could be generated by commercial rates.

He said that the extension of the commercial rates waiver is an important step in supporting businesses impacted by Covid and said that the council is “optimistic that other supports may come from central government” in the coming weeks.

Looking at the council's finances, he said that this had proven a very difficult year, with an unprecedented situation around the globe.

He said that the council are still not in favour of financing shortfalls through overdrafts or other short term borrowings but acknowledged they would “have to keep our options open, including to a moderate increase in our overdraft” if necessary.

He noted that the situation facing all sectors and businesses is challenging and said that they council will be monitoring its financial position closely.