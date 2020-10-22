New report highlights the 'significant potential' of Glenfarne Wood

An options report for Glenfarne Wood was presented to the members of Manorhamilton Municipal District on Monday, highlighting the 'significant potential' of Glenfarne Wood in North Leitrim.

The study is the result of research and consultation which took place over March, April and May this year, involving more than 90 organisations and individuals who contributed to the project.

Their input has resulted in a comprehensive options plan which highlights themes and associated actions which have potential to attract increased visitor numbers and investment, ultimately raising the local, regional and national profile of Glenfarne Wood.

The report provides a platform for considering next phases of development for Coillte who own and manage the 200 hectare site.

Glenfarne Wood is a picturesque lakeside location with a strong historical and social significance. It is also a working forest owned and managed by Coillte and is well-used by locals and visitors. However the report shows there is even more potential to create spaces which allow people to use this area for a wide range of activities and still keep foremost in mind the protection of this location and the environment.

The options plan was undertaken to explore how Glenfarne Wood might be developed to maximise its potential as an outdoor recreation destination.

Key themes identified include health and wellbeing; being active in nature; and unlocking the potential of Lough MacNean. Family fun, festivals and events also featured as well as improving universal access for the disabled and less mobile.

The rich history of the area is also noted including Glenfarne’s links to Harland and Woolf and the Irish sweathouses which have been found in the environs.

Cathaoirleach, Cllr Mary Bohan welcomed the report noting: “Glenfarne Wood is perfectly placed in space and time to capitalise on so many opportunities. The options outlined are just those, options. However, Coillte and Leitrim County Council continue to work together to ensure the momentum of the study process is not lost and that sustainable actions can be implemented in the future.”

Manorhamilton MD chairperson, Cllr Sean McDermott, observed: This is something we have been calling for over a long time and it is important that we build on this report and ensure that we make the most of this area.” He said that it is vital this report “not gather dust” and that plans be progressed, adding there is “enormous untapped potential in this area.”

The report will be launched to the public in November.