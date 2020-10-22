Breakdown of Covid-19 cases in Leitrim and surrounding counties

In the past 24 hours the Department of Health have been notified of less than 5 Covid-19 positive cases in Leitrim. The county now has 87 active cases over the past 14 days. The incidence rate is 271.5 per 100,000

Longford also had less than five cases reported over night, they have 116 active cases.

In Cavan, there were 56 new covid cases reported, there are 804 active cases in the county. Sligo recorded 30 new cases and has 206 active cases.

56 new cases were reported in Donegal, they now have 511 active cases. Roscommon had 18 new covid cases and has 167 active cases over the past 14 days.

