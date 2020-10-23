11 people arrested after 'end the lockdown' protest in Dublin

11 people have been arrested for public order offences after gardaí were forced to intervene during a protest in Dublin City Centre on Thursday, October 22.

A full Garda operation was in place from early afternoon as the protestors assembled at O'Connell Bridge and later moved to East Wall Road and onto Grafton Street. Protesters holding Irish flags and 'end the lockdown' banners moved across the city.

Gardaí engaged with the protestors on a number of occasions using the a graduated policing response during which Garda members engage, explain, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce.

On a number of occasions protestors were informed that they were in breach to Public Health Regulations and asked to disperse.

At approximately 5:30pm, as protestors began to disperse, a small group started to become involved in public disorder incidents on Grafton Street, according to Gardai.

"11 people were arrested by Gardaí for public order offences following a number of incidents in the area. No injuries were reported and the rest of the group dispersed from the area without serious incident," a Garda spokesperson said.

The 11 people arrested are currently detained at Garda Stations in Dublin.

Members of the Garda Public Order Unit were deployed in ‘soft cap’ mode at the protest in support of uniform colleagues, in support of the graduated policing response.

Soft cap is Public Order members in Public Order Suits and Baseball Caps NOT public order helmets, body pads and shields.

An investigation focused on the organisers of this protest is now underway. The advices of the Director of Public Prosecutions will be sought in respect of any further actions to be taken.