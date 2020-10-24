Weekend weather: Showers expected throughout the day in Leitrim

Brighter, sunnier intervals with showers in the west today will extend countrywide by this afternoon. Some of the showers will be heavy or squally with a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms. Blustery, with fresh and gusty southwesterly winds, continuing strong to near gale in western and northwestern coastal areas this morning, but easing as the day goes on. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.



Tonight, showers will continue, most frequent in western counties, with a continued risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms. Chilly under clear spells with lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees. Moderate to fresh southwesterly winds will be strong on coasts.

