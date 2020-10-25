Sunday weather: Heavy rain expected through Leitrim

A cool and blustery day forecast for today with heavy and thundery showers and a risk of hail.

Showers will be most frequent in the western half of the country, merging into longer spells of rain at times. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, strong on Atlantic coasts.

Tonight: Heavy and blustery showers expected, still with a risk of hail and thunderstorm activity, most frequent along Atlantic counties. Clear spells too with lowest temperatures ranging between 5 to 9 degrees, in moderate to fresh westerly winds. These strong on Atlantic coasts.

There could be a hint of sunshine for Bank holiday Monday thought with some scattered showers.

