Leitrim Deaths, Saturday, October 24, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary McGinn (née McKenna), (Briskill), Castle Park, Newtownforbes, Longford



Mary died peacefully on 23/10/2020. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Thomas. Mary will be forever missed by her loving family, daughters Amanda, Linda and Susan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and her many good friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday 26th in St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes, Co Longford, followed with burial in the local cemetery. In accordance with the current government guidelines, the funeral Mass will be for family and close friends only (25 people only). Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford ISPCA, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Those wishing to sympathise with the family, can do so by using the condolence link below. Family home private at all times, please.

Josephine McGourty (née McLoughlin), Tawlaught-a-valley, Mohill, Leitrim



Josephine McGourty, nee McLoughlin late of Tawlaught-a-valley and Traenmore, Mohill Co. Leitrim, October 23rd in the loving care of the staff at The Sunset Lodge, St. Joseph’s Care centre, Dublin Road, Longford, on her 94th birthday, beloved wife of the late Michael and dear mother of Myles and Mary (Bannon ), sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, son in law Michael, daughter in law Bernadette, grandchildren Liam, Caroline and Shane, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Josephine’s funeral will be private, restricted to 25 close family and friends. Josephine’s funeral cortège will arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Mohill, on Sunday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Fahy Cemetery, Ballinaglera.

Marita Conry (née Casey)"Avila", Chapelstown, Carlow Town, Carlow / Mohill, Leitrim



Marita Conry, “Avila”, Chapelstown, Carlow and formerly of Mohill, Co. Leitrim, died October 23rd 2020 (peacefully) at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Philip and Catherine and by her brother Brendan. Beloved wife of Michael J. (Míceál) and much loved mother of Niall, Caroline, Barry, David, Derek and Sinead. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Ellen, Annette and Yvonne, adored grandchildren Cian, Kevin, Laura, Shauna, Conor, Kate and Rachel, brothers-in-law Fr. Tony (Brazil), Fr. Austin (USA), Farrell (Roscommon), sister-in-law Adela (Kells), cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends with special mention to her kind and gentle carers.

Owing to Government guidelines a private Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday morning at 11am in The Church of the Holy Family, Askea followed by burial in Bennekerry Cemetery, Carlow. The Mass may be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/.

Daniel(Danny) Sneyd, Stradermot, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Elphin, Roscommon / Tallaght, Dublin



Daniel (Danny) Sneyd, Stradermot, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, formerly Elphin, Co. Roscommon and Tallaght, Dublin. Tragically, following an accident. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Paula, his beloved sons Killian and Seán, parents Robert and Martina, brothers Andrew, Bobby and Kevin, Andrew's partner Denise, Bobby's partner Danielle, his nephew Kaiden, his many aunts and uncles, his mother-in-law Dympna and brother-in-law Declan, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Helen McCauley (née Kelly), Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Helen passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her sister Mae, brothers Packie, Peter & Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, Bernard, daughter, Helen (Keville, Ballinafad), son, Hugh, and brother Hubert. Much loved and sadly missed by her grandchildren Michelle, Bernard, Aisling, Niamh, Caoimhe, Érin, Róisín and Eoghan, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Ita and sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces, nephews, extended family, wonderful neighbours, kind carers and friends. Reposing at the home of Hugh & Ita on Friday 23rd from 3pm -7pm for family, neighbours and close friends. A private funeral for family and close friends will take place in St Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo at 11am on Saturday 24th October in accordance with current Government & HSE guidelines. Burial afterwards in new Cemetery, Drumshanbo. It can be viewed via webcam on www.drumshanboparish.ie or on http://churchtv.ie/drumshanbo.html.



Frank McGuire, Drumminmore, Rooskey, Roscommon

Suddenly at his home. Predeceased by his parents Jack & Maggie and his sister Marian. Much loved husband of Elizabeth and loving father of Eilís, Michelle, John and Francis. He will be very sadly missed by his sorrowing wife and family, sons-in-law Alan and Adrian, his adored grandchildren Jack, Sofia, Harry, Frida and Elena, brother Pascal, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Removal to the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Rooskey, on Saturday to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery. Owing to current restrictions, Frank's Funeral Mass is restricted to family only but can be viewed live online at http://churchtv.ie/rooskey.html

Marie Therese Cunningham (née Anstie), Belerne River Village, Belturbet, Cavan

Marie Therese Cunningham (neé Anstie). Beloved wife of Tony and much-loved mother of Anna-Marie, Anthony, Michaela, Marcus and Francesca. Sadly missed by her husband, children, grandchildren and friends. The family would like to thank the many healthcare professionals who enabled mum to spend her last months at home with dignity and comfort. Your efforts will not be forgotten. Thank you to carers Susan, Yvonne and Maureen, we had some laughs, palliative nurse Jennifer, PHN’s Ann and Marie, and night nurses Briege and Hillary. You supported mum and our family to the very end. Thank you also to our OT Michelle. We could not have asked for a better team to care for mum in her final days. Marie will repose at home on Friday 23rd of October. Funeral service on Saturday the 24th at 4pm at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. Due to Government and H.S.E advise Funeral private to Family and close friends. Funeral may be viewed live stream on lakelandscrematorium.ie click on live stream password is Lakelands2018

Cyril Curran, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Cyril Curran, Corby, England and formerly of Main Street, Ballyshannon. Founder of the Assaroe Ceili Band. For those wishing to offer their condolences can do so by leaving a message in Cyril's condolence book below or through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819. Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

May they all Rest in Peace