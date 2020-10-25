Leitrim deaths, Sunday October 25, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

John Fitzpatrick, Cullyleenan, Ballyconnell, Cavan



October 23rd 2020 peacefully in the arms of his loving family at home, under the amazing care of the palliative care team, Dr. Bourke & his practice & carers. Beloved husband of Teresa, wonderful father to Rose(Dubai), Teresa, Colm, Kevin(London), & John. Cherished grandad of Hannah, Megan, Ciaran, Ellen, Roisin, Luke, Aidan, Kirsty, Tara, Connor, Ryan, Connor, Killian, Ellie, daughters-in-law Catherine, Anna & Natalie, sons-in-law Gerry & Tom, extended family, friends & neighbours.



House private please only for relatives, neighbours & friends. Removal on Monday at 12:30pm arriving at Our lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell, for funeral Mass at 2 o'clock via the Black rocks, Sralaha, Swanlinbar & Cornernia. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Palliative Care, Cavan General Hospital.



Due to government covid restrictions the funeral Mass will be for family & friends with a maximum of 25 people. The funeral Mass can be viewed on http://churchtv.ie/index.html

Thomas (Tom) Lawn, Rossharbour Boa - Island Road, Belleek, Fermanagh



Suddenly. Beloved and much loved son of Maggie and dear brother of James (Margaret) John (Mary Teresa) sister Margaret (Donnie) & Teresa. Reposing privately at his mother's home with removal on Monday morning to St Michael's Church, Mulleek, for 11am Requiem Mass followed by Interment in adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and in line with government guidelines the home and funeral is private to family only. Family flowers, donations, if so desired, to Marie Curie Nurses c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director.

Mary McGinn (née McKenna), (Briskill), Castle Park, Newtownforbes, Longford

Mary died peacefully on 23/10/2020. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Thomas. Mary will be forever missed by her loving family, daughters Amanda, Linda and Susan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and her many good friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday 26th in St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes, Co Longford, followed with burial in the local cemetery. In accordance with the current government guidelines, the funeral Mass will be for family and close friends only (25 people only). Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford ISPCA, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Those wishing to sympathise with the family, can do so by using the condolence link below. Family home private at all times, please.



Josephine McGourty (née McLoughlin), Tawlaught-a-valley, Mohill, Leitrim

Josephine McGourty, nee McLoughlin late of Tawlaught-a-valley and Traenmore, Mohill Co. Leitrim, October 23rd in the loving care of the staff at The Sunset Lodge, St. Joseph’s Care centre, Dublin Road, Longford, on her 94th birthday, beloved wife of the late Michael and dear mother of Myles and Mary (Bannon ), sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, son in law Michael, daughter in law Bernadette, grandchildren Liam, Caroline and Shane, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Josephine’s funeral will be private, restricted to 25 close family and friends. Josephine’s funeral cortège will arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Mohill, on Sunday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Fahy Cemetery, Ballinaglera.



Marita Conry (née Casey)"Avila", Chapelstown, Carlow Town, Carlow / Mohill, Leitrim

Marita Conry, “Avila”, Chapelstown, Carlow and formerly of Mohill, Co. Leitrim, died October 23rd 2020 (peacefully) at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Philip and Catherine and by her brother Brendan. Beloved wife of Michael J. (Míceál) and much loved mother of Niall, Caroline, Barry, David, Derek and Sinead. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Ellen, Annette and Yvonne, adored grandchildren Cian, Kevin, Laura, Shauna, Conor, Kate and Rachel, brothers-in-law Fr. Tony (Brazil), Fr. Austin (USA), Farrell (Roscommon), sister-in-law Adela (Kells), cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends with special mention to her kind and gentle carers.

Owing to Government guidelines a private Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday morning at 11am in The Church of the Holy Family, Askea followed by burial in Bennekerry Cemetery, Carlow. The Mass may be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/.

Daniel (Danny) Sneyd, Stradermot, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Elphin, Roscommon / Tallaght, Dublin

Daniel (Danny) Sneyd, Stradermot, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, formerly Elphin, Co. Roscommon and Tallaght, Dublin. Tragically, following an accident. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Paula, his beloved sons Killian and Seán, parents Robert and Martina, brothers Andrew, Bobby and Kevin, Andrew's partner Denise, Bobby's partner Danielle, his nephew Kaiden, his many aunts and uncles, his mother-in-law Dympna and brother-in-law Declan, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his residence in Ballinamore (Eircode N41WD89) on Sunday from 1pm until 6pm for family and friends. Removal from his residence on Monday for funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore, at 1pm, restricted to 25 people with burial afterwards in Elphin New Cemetery at 3.30pm (approx).

The family appreciates your understanding sympathy and support at this sad time. The Funeral Mass will be available to view online at http://churchtv.ie/ballinamore.html.

Josephine McGourty (née McLoughlin), Tawlaught-a-valley, Mohill, Leitrim

Josephine McGourty, nee McLoughlin late of Tawlaught-a-valley and Traenmore, Mohill Co. Leitrim, October 23rd 2020 in the loving care of the staff at The Sunset Lodge, St. Joseph’s Care centre, Dublin Road, Longford, on her 94th birthday, beloved wife of the late Michael and dear mother of Myles and Mary (Bannon), sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, son in law Michael, daughter in law Bernadette, grandchildren Liam, Caroline and Shane, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Josephine’s funeral will be private, restricted to 25 close family and friends. Josephine’s funeral cortège will arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Mohill, on Sunday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Fahy Cemetery, Ballinaglera.

Cyril Curran, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Cyril Curran, Corby, England and formerly of Main Street, Ballyshannon. Founder of the Assaroe Ceili Band. For those wishing to offer their condolences can do so by leaving a message in Cyril's condolence book below or through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819. Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

Brian (James) Milton, Woodview, Churchtown, Cork / Rooskey, Roscommon



Brian passed away, peacefully, at the Bons Secour Hospital, Cork. Beloved husband of Deirdre (nee Daly) and much loved father of Ian, Laura and Stephen, brother of Frank, Bernadette, Kevin, Kay, Gerry, Séan and the late Éamon and Oliver, his adored grandchildren Isabelle, Juliet, Lucy and Jake, daughter-in-law Laura, sons-in-law Justin and Ben and extended family.

Brian's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on http://mycondolences.ie/ on Monday at 2pm from St. Nicholas's Church, Churchtown, Mallow. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery. In accordance with H.S.E guidelines Brian's Funeral Mass will be private.