Strokestown accident victim named locally

The man who died in a fatal collision in Strokestown, Co Roscommon early Thursday morning has been named as Daniel (Danny) Sneyd of Stradermot, Ballinamore, Leitrim and formerly of Elphin, Roscommon and Tallaght, Dublin.

Gardaí and Emergency Services were called to the scene of a collision involving a male pedestrian (30s) and a car on the N5 shortly after 5am on October 22. The collision occurred on a stretch of the N5 near the village of Strokestown (on the Longford side).

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The driver of the car was removed by Ambulance to University Hospital Sligo, his injuries are understood to be non-life threatening.

Daniel Sneyd was married with two children. He is sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Paula, his beloved sons Killian and Seán, parents Robert and Martina, brothers Andrew, Bobby and Kevin, Andrew's partner Denise, Bobby's partner Danielle, his nephew Kaiden, his many aunts and uncles, his mother-in-law Dympna and brother-in-law Declan, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced yet.