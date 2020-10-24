Covid update: Four deaths and 859 new Covid cases reported

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported today, all occurred in October.

There has been a total of 1,882 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 23rd October, the HPSC has been notified of 859 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Leitrim has reported four cases over the past 24 hours, the county now has 83 active cases over the 14 days.

Cavan has reported 22 new cases, Donegal 58, Sligo 11, Roscommon 11 and Longford 3.

The larger figures sees 192 in Dublin, 148 in Cork, 58 in Donegal, 55 in Galway, 54 in Monaghan.

As of 2pm today, 315 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.