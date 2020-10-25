Video: Details on Garda Operations in Sligo Leitrim this weekend

Superintendent Burke of Ballymote Garda Station, who is the on call Chief Superintendent for Sligo and Leitrim this weekend, has issued a video describing the operations in place this weekend and throughout the next few weeks.



The message is clear ;

Stay Safe

Stay at Home except for essential journeys

Respect the Level 5 Guidelines

Remember, we are here to help,

you can contact your local Garda Station

Also read: Still unclaimed - Mystery remains over Donegal lotto ticket worth almost €120,000