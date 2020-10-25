Video: Details on Garda Operations in Sligo Leitrim this weekend
Gardai will be operating checkpoints throughout Sligo Leitrim
Superintendent Burke of Ballymote Garda Station, who is the on call Chief Superintendent for Sligo and Leitrim this weekend, has issued a video describing the operations in place this weekend and throughout the next few weeks.
The message is clear ;
Stay Safe
Stay at Home except for essential journeys
Respect the Level 5 Guidelines
Remember, we are here to help,
you can contact your local Garda Station
