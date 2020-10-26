What has the weather in store for us this October Bank Holiday Monday

Bright and breezy today, Monday, October 26 with sunny spells and passing showers. The showers will be heaviest and most frequent this morning, becoming lighter and more isolated this afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with fresh, west to northwest winds easing later today.

TONIGHT

Cloud will thicken tonight with rain becoming widespread for a time. A clearance to showers will develop in the west before morning. Moderate to fresh and gusty southeasterly winds, will veer westerly with the clearance of the rain. Lows of 4 to 7 degrees Celsius.