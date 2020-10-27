The Tuesday weather forecast for the North West of Ireland

Rather blustery today, Tuesday, October 27 with any lingering rain soon clearing in the morning. Gradually brightening up with sunny spells and scattered showers developing. Some of the showers will be heavy with hail and a risk of isolated thunderstorms. Afternoon highs of 10 or 11 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds, strong at the coasts.

TONIGHT

Showers, some heavy and prolonged, with hail and isolated thunderstorms, will continue to feed in off the Atlantic affecting mainly the western half of the country and coastal counties of the south. It will be drier elsewhere with clear spells. Lows of 4 to 7 degrees, in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds, strong to near gale on windward coasts.