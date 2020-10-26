Mullingar hospital implements full capacity protocol after admission of 'a lot of seriously ill patients'

The Regional Hospital Mullingar has implemented its 'full capacity protocol' after the admission of 'a lot of seriously ill patients' over the weekend and they are requesting that 'people keep the emergency department services for the patients who need them most'.

A spokesperson for Ireland East Hospital Group said in a statement this morning (Monday, October 26):

"Regional Hospital Mullingar’s ED and hospital is very busy. The hospital has admitted a lot of seriously ill patients over the weekend with a variety of complex healthcare needs.

"We apologise for the distress or inconvenience caused to patients or their loved ones who are experiencing long wait times.

"The Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented. Our consultants are doing additional ward rounds to facilitate discharges and we are working with the community to discharge patients where it is appropriate to the community.

"We are asking people to think about all their care and treatment options, the length of time you may be waiting in ED should you not require urgent care and we would ask that people keep our ED services for the patients who need them most.

"However, if you are seriously injured or ill the ED will assess and treat you as a priority."