WATCH: Superintendent Burke describes the operations in place throughout the next few weeks
File Photo
The message from Sligo/Leitrim gardai is clear - stay safe, stay home and respect the Level 5 Restriction Guidelines.
File Photo
The message from Sligo/Leitrim gardai is clear - stay safe, stay home and respect the Level 5 Restriction Guidelines.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on