Are the kids bored? Try these free local art workshops

Are the kids bored? Do you feel like there is actually no where to go and nothing to do on Mid Term during Level 5 restrictions?

Well Leitrim County Council and The Organic Centre are here to save the day!

The Organic Centre, Rossinver are hosting two FREE youth eco-art zoom workshops to celebrate the harvest season on Tuesday (Today!) October 27 and Thursday October 29.

Suitable for young people aged 7-11yrs; part of the first workshop will be self directed and requires access to an outdoor area to collect and create pieces using twigs, leaves etc from your garden or local woodland OR you are equally welcome to visit the magic areas around the Organic Centre to collect & create your nature art!

Activities will include making leaf 'fireworks', leaf rubbing & printing, twig 'skeleton' & twig/leaf mobiles, leaf animals & more!

All you need to do is register HERE and provide a few piece to leave the kids create their masterpieces. The workshop will be completed over zoom. The courses are sponsored by Leitrim County Council Arts Office & Creative Ireland.

Also Leitrim County Library is hosting FREE online Hallooween crafts over Mid Term - keep an eye out on their Facebook page for mote details.

