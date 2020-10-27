Pandemic advice should be modified for mental health - says Leitrim judge

Leitrim judge Kevin Kilrane hit out at the current Level 5 covid restrictions and the effect it will have an those dealing with mental health issues in court last week.



The judge commented about the effect of the current 5km restrictions in Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last Friday, October 23.

Adjourning a complex case, the judge said a young man “with his energy should not be at home all the time.”

He asked the defendant what he was doing all day. The young adult said he had been going to the gym and running, but the gym was now closed and he was restricted to 5km for runs.



Judge Kilrane questioned why someone who runs to help clear their head must be restricted to 5km.

“The pandemic advice should be modified to deal with mental health issues” he stated. He said he could not see “the risk” in someone going for a walk further than 5km.

