Latest Covid-19 cases for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Leitrim has recorded less than five new Covid-19 cases according to figure released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Service Executive (HSE) and which are valid as of midnight on October 25.

The county has recorded 70 in the 14 days as of midnight on 12 October to 25 October which equates to a 218.4 day incidence rate per 100,000 population.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 40 with an incidence rate of 967.5, the highest in the country, and 737 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 51 new cases, an incidence rate of 329.8 and 525 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - 12 new cases, 264.9 incidence rate and 171 cases.

In Sligo there are 61 new cases, a 442.5 incidence rate and 290 cases in total for the last 14 days and in Longford there are less than five cases recorded today giving it an 288.7 incidence rate and a total of 118 cases in the past 14 days.