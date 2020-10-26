Three people shot dead during a tragic incident at family home

Three people have died from gun shot wounds after what Gardaí describe as a Critical Firearms Incident in Cork near the Limerick border.

A media blackout was requested until about 3.30pm when Gardaí issued a statement outlined some of the details relating to the tragedy.

Gardaí say that that at approximately 6.30am today Monday 26 October 2020 Gardaí in Kanturk were alerted to a critical firearms incidents at Assolas, Kanturk, Co. Cork.

A statement said that short time earlier a female, in her 60s, alerted neighbours that firearms had been discharged at her home. Gardai were informed that three males were present in the house, and that one male may have suffered from gunshot wounds.

Gardaí from Kanturk responded to the scene arriving shortly afterward and were informed that further gunshots had been heard locally. A statement said Gardaí immediately initiated its Critical Firearms incident response. The scene of the incident, a family home, was contained by local uniform and plain clothes Gardaí supported by Armed Support Unit.

Gardaí say an Operational Commander was assigned to control the incident supported by Emergency Response Unit, Armed Support Unit, National Negotiator Unit, Technical Support Unit (Garda Headquarters), Southern Region Dog Unit and Air Support Unit.

Additional support was provided by the HSE National Ambulance Service.

"Throughout the morning Garda negotiators attempted to make contact with any persons in the house. After 1pm members of the Emergency Response Unit approached the house and the body of a male in his 20’s, with gunshot wound, was discovered in a bedroom of the house. No other persons were present in the house.

"The Garda Air Support Unit helicopter commenced an aerial search of the adjoining lands. At approximately 1.40pm two further bodies, a male in his late 50s and a male in his 20’s were discovered in adjoining lands. Preliminary indications indicate both bodies have gunshot wounds," said the statement issued on Monday afternoon.

The Garda Critical Incident response has been stood down.

Both locations have been declared as crime scenes and the Gardaí say they hav commenced a full investigation into all the circumstances of the incident under the direction of as senior investigating officer. The State pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been contacted and are on the way to both scenes.

A family liaison officer has been appointed and an incident room has been established in Kanturk.

Gardaí say they are not looking for any other persons in connection with this incident at this time.

An Garda Síochána is appealing to any person who may have any information which may assist in the investigation of the incidents which occurred this morning to contact investigating Garda at Mallow Garda Station 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.