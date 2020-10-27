Get your music promoted online for FREE

The Rainbow Ballroom of Romance in Glenfarne have launched a new Love Music Campaign that will be of interest to anyone who creates or pferoms music locally.

The centre wants to promote you and your music across the world!

You can get free live music video recordings promoted on social media platforms and take part int he ballroom's podcasts during Level 5 restrictions.

What is not to like about that offer?

Get in touch by calling: 0719856831 or email: info@glenfarnecommunity.com

