Five more deaths and over 700 new Covid-19 cases reported this evening

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,890 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 26th October the HPSC has been notified of 720 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 58,767 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

348 are men / 371 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old.

There were 228 in Dublin, 130 in Cork, 47 in Galway, 31 in Meath, 27 in Limerick and the remaining 257 cases are spread across another 20 counties.

As of 2pm today 341 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. There have been 29 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.