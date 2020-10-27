Leitrim records lowest number of Covid-19 cases in the country in the last 14 days

Leitrim has recorded less than five new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Service Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on October 26.

The county has recorded 66 cases in the last 14 days as of midnight on 13 October to 26 October which equates to a 206 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 18 new cases with an incidence rate of 962.2, the highest in the country, and 733 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 7 new cases, an incidence rate of 319.1 and 508 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - less than five new cases, an incidence rate of 264.9 and 171 cases.

In Sligo there are 6 new cases, a incidence rate of 439.5, the third highest in the country, and 288 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there were 6 cases recorded today giving it a 291.1 incidence rate and a total of 119 cases in the past 14 days.